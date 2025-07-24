Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Updated

Bremworth to restore woollen yarn production in Napier and hire up to 40 people

By
Multimedia journalist·Hawkes Bay Today·
3 mins to read

Bremworth's yarn spinning plant in Napier is set to be restored, including the damaged exterior. Photo / NZME

Bremworth's yarn spinning plant in Napier is set to be restored, including the damaged exterior. Photo / NZME

Woollen carpet maker Bremworth will invest $6 million to restore yarn production at its damaged Napier plant, marking a major milestone more than two years after Cyclone Gabrielle.

The move is expected to create up to 40 new jobs.

It is the most significant announcement for the plant’s future since

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save