Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Bremworth carpet maker to reinstate part of cyclone-hit Napier plant

By
Multimedia journalist·Hawkes Bay Today·
3 mins to read
Bremworth's Awatoto site, on the outskirts of Napier, 18 months on from Cyclone Gabrielle. Photo / Gary Hamilton-Irvine

Bremworth's Awatoto site, on the outskirts of Napier, 18 months on from Cyclone Gabrielle. Photo / Gary Hamilton-Irvine

Woollen carpet and rug maker Bremworth is planning to reinstate part of its yarn-making plant in Napier, but is yet to commit to a full rebuild.

The NZX-listed company employed about 150 staff

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today