New Kāinga Ora homes will be fitted with Bremworth's wool carpets. Photo / Loic Leray

Bremworth will continue to operate a 24-hour roster at its Whanganui plant after the company’s three-year, $2 million contract to supply wool carpets to social housing agency Kāinga Ora.

The contract will supply wool carpets for about 900 of Kāinga Ora’s planned state housing projects each year, requiring about 95 tonnes of wool, or 25,000 sheep.

“It’s a demonstration of the potential scale of opportunity for our wool sector,” Bremworth chief executive Craig Woolford said.

It means extra work for the Whanganui factory.

“Our Whanganui plant will see a boost in yarn production from this contract and, as a result, we are keeping our 24-hour shift structure in place,” Woolford said.