The plant’s night shift was at risk of being disestablished earlier this year.
Instead, it has been kept, but with eight workers instead of 17.
“This isn’t just a commercial contract, it’s a signal to the entire construction sector that wool carpet meets the durability, safety and sustainability standards expected of any high-traffic housing environment,” Woolford said.
Bremworth also has a large plant in Napier.
Economic Growth Minister Nicola Willis and Associate Agriculture Minister Mark Patterson announced at Fieldays earlier this month that new Kāinga Ora homes would have to be fitted with wool carpets, a change that was part of the coalition agreement between NZ First and National.
“The inclusion of wool is a win for New Zealand’s farmers and future tenants of these homes,” Woolford said.
“It is expected that this project will give us access to projects that had previously defaulted to synthetic solutions.
“Beyond the public housing win, we’re now expecting to be invited to present wool carpet solutions to property developers and construction firms involved in Kāinga Ora builds, and those working on private developments.”
