Bradshaws opens at historic Havelock North site

Judy and Wayne Bradshaw outside their new artisan real fruit ice block shop, Bradshaws, on the outskirts of Havelock North.

A new artisan real fruit ice block shop located on a historic Havelock North site has opened its doors today, just in time for the long weekend.

Bradshaws, which is situated next to the historic Vidals House on Te Mata Rd on the outskirts of Havelock North, will create a good health range of real fruit and coconut milk-based ice blocks as well as an array of fruit juices sourced from orchards located behind the shop.

The new venture, which will appeal to passing vehicle, pedestrian, and cycle traffic, is owned, and run by former Hastings District Councillor Wayne Bradshaw and his wife Judy. Wayne says that because of its warm sunny climate, Hawke's Bay is the perfect spot for growing the most succulent fruit and produce.

"Our historic site, on the sun-drenched slopes at the base of Te Mata Peak, was originally part of Te Mata Station and then part of the Vidal Family Estate. Vidals House, a landmark in the area, designed by renowned architect William Rush for the owner of Te Mata Station, Bernard Chambers and was built in 1909."

The property in Te Mata Rd has been in the hands of only two families since 1937 - the first being the renowned wine family Vidals and from 1991, Wayne and Judy and their three sons, Adam, Tim, and Matt. Judy says this project is about creating for the future, whilst recognising the past.

"One thing we see is the benefit of building for family and the future that builds on the actions of the people that have been here before.

"The unique environment of Te Mata Rd with its wealth of history is an opportunity for us to add our family's legacy to this and we are really excited."

Wayne says orchards containing varieties of lemons, limes, key limes, blood oranges and cara cara as well as pomegranates have been planted at the back of the property.

"At Bradshaws, we aim to draw on the traditional nature of our location and environment to create our range of small batch healthy artisan goods that are like the handcrafted products our grandparents used to make," Wayne says.

In addition to the retail shop experience a good health range of real fruit and coconut milk-based ice blocks are created. These are dairy-free, gluten-free and vegan. The flavours include the Coconut Milk range of Chocolate, Strawberry, Raspberry and the Real Fruit range of Real Lemonade, Strawberry & Lemonade, Lime & Raspberry, Mixed Berries, Pear & Blueberry and Black Doris.

"We also serve real fruit juices in the shop, these will be regularly rotated, Real Lemonade, Strawberry & Lemonade, Limeade and Lime & Raspberry. Of course, there will also be great coffee."

■ Opening hours for Bradshaws will initially be Wednesday to Friday 8am to 4.30pm and Saturday and Sunday 8.30am to 4pm.