Brad Wyatt gets insights into the Bay’s hospitality and events scene from both his work and his play.
Brad Wyatt is an account manager by day, a DJ by night, and in his spare moments he finds time to be a gifted photographer.
Hawke’s Bay’s hospitality, events, and tourism sector is something Wyatt keeps a close eye on. His take is positive. He feels the sector is flourishing,and that the region’s health feels like it is on the up as a result.
Wyatt (DJ name Shutter) grew up in Waghorne St, Ahuriri and attended Napier Boys’ High School and works for Bidfood.
“I feel pretty lucky to live in the Bay, it feels safe, the people are nice and the community really caring,” Wyatt says.
Working for Bidfood, delivering to restaurants and cafes allows him to get around the region, chat with his regular customers, and see how things are progressing in the hospitality world around Hawke’s Bay.
Wyatt can see the improvements happening in the food scene around the Bay. While some businesses are still finding customer numbers down, the ones that have been inventive with their menus and producing great food with a touch of ambience added to the dining experience, are certainly seeing their numbers on the rise.
Summer brings more people out to dine and to enjoy the great food Hawke’s Bay is renowned for producing and as the cost of dining out has steadily risen, customers expect something special from their dining experience.
“Diners need to be adventurous when it comes to food and try some new restaurants and cafes, as we are so lucky to have such a diverse range of eateries here in Hawke’s Bay,” Wyatt says.
In the music scene, Wyatt feels that there has been and still is, incredible growth happening in music across the Bay.
Every week there is something happening, somewhere around the region. Being a DJ and playing at local venues, festivals, and functions around the area gives a good insight into how popular music is becoming to people.
Wyatt has been a DJ for four years and he sometimes teams up with Sophie England (DJ Sneeky). He has a large following across the 30+ age bracket with a lot of dedicated followers.
Having always had a love for music, he has always felt a need to express it, being a DJ lets him exactly do that. House music is his passion, but on any given performing night, you will find four or five different genres added to the mix.
Wyatt loved photography from the day he was given a camera, and it has been a lifelong passion he enjoys sharing with others. With a focus on Hawke’s Bay’s beautiful natural locations, you will find his works displayed in many Hawke’s Bay venues.
He has some large pieces displayed at Kolachi Café and Eatery in downtown Napier. Sunsets, sunrises and nature, are the themes that interest him.
With his house perched up on Bluff Hill, the opportunities to catch the light from the sky and sea are endless.