Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Brad Wyatt: DJ, foodie, photographer, account manager on why Hawke’s Bay is coming alive

Kem Ormond
By
Features writer·Hawkes Bay Today·
3 mins to read
Brad Wyatt gets insights into the Bay’s hospitality and events scene from both his work and his play.

Brad Wyatt gets insights into the Bay’s hospitality and events scene from both his work and his play.

Brad Wyatt is an account manager by day, a DJ by night, and in his spare moments he finds time to be a gifted photographer.

Hawke’s Bay’s hospitality, events, and tourism sector is something Wyatt keeps a close eye on. His take is positive. He feels the sector is flourishing,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today