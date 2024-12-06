His Bluff Hill home allows for some epic shots.

Working for Bidfood, delivering to restaurants and cafes allows him to get around the region, chat with his regular customers, and see how things are progressing in the hospitality world around Hawke’s Bay.

Wyatt can see the improvements happening in the food scene around the Bay. While some businesses are still finding customer numbers down, the ones that have been inventive with their menus and producing great food with a touch of ambience added to the dining experience, are certainly seeing their numbers on the rise.

Summer brings more people out to dine and to enjoy the great food Hawke’s Bay is renowned for producing and as the cost of dining out has steadily risen, customers expect something special from their dining experience.

“Diners need to be adventurous when it comes to food and try some new restaurants and cafes, as we are so lucky to have such a diverse range of eateries here in Hawke’s Bay,” Wyatt says.

In the music scene, Wyatt feels that there has been and still is, incredible growth happening in music across the Bay.

Every week there is something happening, somewhere around the region. Being a DJ and playing at local venues, festivals, and functions around the area gives a good insight into how popular music is becoming to people.

D J Brad Wyatt aka "Shutter" in action.

Wyatt has been a DJ for four years and he sometimes teams up with Sophie England (DJ Sneeky). He has a large following across the 30+ age bracket with a lot of dedicated followers.

Having always had a love for music, he has always felt a need to express it, being a DJ lets him exactly do that. House music is his passion, but on any given performing night, you will find four or five different genres added to the mix.

Wyatt loved photography from the day he was given a camera, and it has been a lifelong passion he enjoys sharing with others. With a focus on Hawke’s Bay’s beautiful natural locations, you will find his works displayed in many Hawke’s Bay venues.

Wyatt says being in the right place at the right time is key.

He has some large pieces displayed at Kolachi Café and Eatery in downtown Napier. Sunsets, sunrises and nature, are the themes that interest him.

With his house perched up on Bluff Hill, the opportunities to catch the light from the sky and sea are endless.

Over the past year, taking photographs has allowed him to see the Hawke’s Bay landscape returning to its beautiful normal after the devastation it has been through.

Wyatt has an eye for Hawke’s Bay’s beautiful natural locations.

After a stressful day, taking his dog for a walk is often a good chance for a bit of reflection and Wyatt always takes his camera along with him.

His advice is to try to be “at the right place at the right time” to capture that special moment through the shutter.