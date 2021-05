Local boats assisting with the search found the diver about 9am. Photo / NZME

The body of a diver who went missing off the coast of Mahia on Sunday afternoon has been found.

Local boats assisting with the search found the diver about 9am on Monday, a police spokesperson said.

A search plane has been stood down and boats have now returned to shore.

MORE TO COME