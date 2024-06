A body has been found at an Ōtane location in Central Hawke's Bay.

Police were advised at 3.20pm on Tuesday that a member of the public had located a body at an Ōtāne location.

A police spokesperson said police are working to identify the body and establish the circumstances behind their death.

“At this stage, there is no further information available.”

MORE TO COME.