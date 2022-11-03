Boat sinks at Napier's Meeanee Quay

A boat sank the night before it was due to be removed from its berth at Meeanee Quay, Napier, on Thursday. Photo / Paul Taylor

A boat has sunk the night before it was due to be removed from its berth at Meeanee Quay on Thursday.

Martin Moore, the Hawke's Bay Regional Council regional harbourmaster, said the boat had been deemed unseaworthy and was due to be removed.

"We wanted it out of the water, it was deemed to be unseaworthy."

Something caused the boat to completely sink the night before that could happen.

"It was scheduled to be lifted out this afternoon anyway and unfortunately circumstances have overtaken it."

Moore said they had not yet determined a cause for why the boat sank and would not be able to do so until it was completely out of the water.

A local dive team and travel lift helped pull the boat out of the water on Thursday afternoon. Photo / Paul Taylor

Divers entered the water and the boat began to get pulled from the water by a travel lift about 3.45pm.

Moore said the recovery "went like clockwork" and the local dive team had done good work.