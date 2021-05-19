Blown away: Waipukurau woman's birds escape in high winds

Waipukurau woman Glenda Hartley lost 30 birds, including about 25 budgies, when strong winds lifted up their aviary on Tuesday. Photo / NZME

19 May, 2021 04:33 AM 2 minutes to read

An unlucky Waipukurau woman arrived home to find 30 of her pet birds had escaped when their aviary was lifted up in Tuesday's severe winds.

Glenda Hartley, a Freyberg Tce resident, rushed home after getting a call from her nextdoor neighbour about birds escaping from her aviary.

"I had it tied down as best I could but the whole aviary lifted. It was just an aluminium one."

Birds in her two other wooden aviaries were all present and accounted for, she said.

Among the missing birds were 25 budgies of various colours, three red rump parrots and two cockatiels - one with yellow and grey feathers, the other a pale yellow or lutino. Photo / NZME

But her two cockatiels - one a pale yellow (lutino), the other grey and yellow - three red rump parrots and about 25 budgies all of varying colours were gone.

"There was nothing," she said.

She later recovered one budgie near the fence and another had been collected from a neighbour on Churchill St.

She'd received several other calls about bird sightings around the town.

"I really appreciate what everybody's doing. It's quite amazing."

She asked anyone who found saw the birds or found one to contact her on 027 622 2104.

"They can bite," she warned.

On Tuesday strong northwest gales of up to 130km/h across the region brought trees and powerlines down, sent trampolines flying, suspended Napier Port operations, and cut power to hundreds of homes.

Powerlines were brought down along State Highway 2, near Te Hauke, about 11.16am today, temporarily closing SH2 and causing power to be lost to about 234 Unison customers.

Centralines customers between Te Hauke and Waipukurau, and about 60 homes near Porangahau also lost power about 11.35am.

MetService meteorologist Angus Hines earlier said peak wind speeds of 133 km/h were recorded on the Takapau Plains about midday.