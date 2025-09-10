Gutted at missing this season’s National League, Napier City Rovers coach Bill Robertson talks to Neil Reid about why 2026 is so important for the club.
Napier City Rovers’ 2025 season might have just finished, but coach Bill Robertson is already preparing for what he believes is the biggest “modernera” year in the proud club’s history.
The side wrapped up their Central League campaign with a 1-0 loss to Wellington Olympic in the capital late last month, resigning them to fifth spot on the points table.
Two weeks earlier their hopes of qualifying for the National League – which would have needed a top three finish – were dashed when Western Suburbs secured an unassailable gap over them on the points table.
“Ultimately, we haven’t registered enough points, and we haven’t qualified, so we need to reflect on why that is, what we can improve on next year, how do we ensure that we give ourselves the best possible chance for 2026?
“Now it’s a good opportunity for the club to take a bit of a break from the financial burden of National League, but also the mental fatigue that we’ve gone back-to-back-to-back for three years.
“It’s a chance for the players and staff to get a bit of a break and then come back hungrier than we’ve ever been, moving into next year.
“Hopefully it can give us some real fuel and motivation for next year, which is obviously going to be a really important year for the club.”
