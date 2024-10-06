Best of the Bay: What Napier residents love the most – and the least – about the ‘Art Deco Capital’

Napier residents have told their council what they love, and dislike, about life here and council services in a newly released survey. Photo / NZME
Napier residents have had their say about living in the “Art Deco Capital” and their council’s services, with the outdoors, parks and recreation, and rubbish collection top of the list.
And Mayor Kirsten Wise says she wants to learn more about one of the main gripes – stormwater and the quality of drinking water.
The Napier City Council (NCC) has released the results of its 2023-24 Resident Survey, a study which featured questions asked of locals via online, postal and telephone questionnaires.
Its findings included “notable strides” from the council in “improving communication, leadership and other key services” but also encouraged the local body to address concerns around roading and other infrastructure.
“What stands out to me with this survey is we’ve improved in almost all of the 30 different areas since 2023,” Wise said.
“I’m really proud of the hard work our staff do every day, and these results are a testament to their mahi.”
Seven areas in the survey reached a “great performance” level by receiving 80% satisfaction from respondents. They were parks and reserves, rubbish collection, Napier’s public gardens, the city’s sports fields, council-run cemeteries, playgrounds and cycleways.
The work the council was doing in 13 other categories – including attracting visitors, the quality of public toilets, its libraries, recycling, dog control, keeping informed and town planning – were deemed a “good performance”, or between 60-79% satisfaction.
Nine areas were singled out for improvement potential by NCC.
Managers and staff, freedom camping, opportunities to have a say, car parking and swimming pools were deemed “services for improvement”.
And deemed “greatest improvement potential” were leadership, drinking water, stormwater and roads.
The areas of drinking water quality and stormwater services had been an area of focus for the council.
This year’s survey results were better than in previous years.
Wise said the public feedback showed more work needed to be done.
“I’m keen to better understand the ongoing concerns with drinking water and stormwater compared to the national benchmark,” she said.
“We’ve come a long way in that area, and the results suggest there is still room for improvement. That’s an area we are really focused on so it’s encouraging to know we’re heading in the right direction.”
Wise described the annual survey – and the results and trends it could uncover – as “very important” to the NCC.