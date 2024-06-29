Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Napier Mayor Kirsten Wise among 36 Kiwis banned from entering Russia

RNZ
Quick Read
Wellington Mayor Tory Whanau (left), Nelson Mayor Nick Smith (centre) and Napier Mayor Kirsten Wise (right) are some of the latest New Zealanders to be banned from Russia. Photo: RNZ / Samuel Rillstone / Rebekah Parsons-King / Dom Thomas

Wellington Mayor Tory Whanau (left), Nelson Mayor Nick Smith (centre) and Napier Mayor Kirsten Wise (right) are some of the latest New Zealanders to be banned from Russia. Photo: RNZ / Samuel Rillstone / Rebekah Parsons-King / Dom Thomas

By RNZ

Russia has banned a further 36 New Zealanders from entering its borders.

Among them are journalists, scholars, defence personnel and public servants, as well as a number of mayors; Tory Whanau in Wellington, Kirsten Wise in Napier, Paula Southgate in Hamilton, Nick Smith in Nelson and Neil Holdom in New Plymouth.

In a statement, the Russian foreign ministry said it was in response to the sanctions New Zealand had placed on Russia, and entry for these people should be “closed in perpetuity”.

“Considering that Wellington does not intend to renounce its anti-Russia policy and continues to approve new sanctions, the work to update the Russian stop list will be continued,” it said.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

This was the fourth list of its kind, bringing the total number of banned individuals to 229.

The first list, released in April 2022, included all 120 members of the Parliament of the day, and Governor-General Cindy Kiro.

Further lists included senior executives at RNZ, Stuff and NZME and the partner of then-prime minister Jacinda Ardern, Clarke Gayford.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today