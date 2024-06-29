Napier Mayor Kirsten Wise among 36 Kiwis banned from entering Russia

Wellington Mayor Tory Whanau (left), Nelson Mayor Nick Smith (centre) and Napier Mayor Kirsten Wise (right) are some of the latest New Zealanders to be banned from Russia. Photo: RNZ / Samuel Rillstone / Rebekah Parsons-King / Dom Thomas

Wellington Mayor Tory Whanau (left), Nelson Mayor Nick Smith (centre) and Napier Mayor Kirsten Wise (right) are some of the latest New Zealanders to be banned from Russia. Photo: RNZ / Samuel Rillstone / Rebekah Parsons-King / Dom Thomas

By RNZ

Russia has banned a further 36 New Zealanders from entering its borders.

Among them are journalists, scholars, defence personnel and public servants, as well as a number of mayors; Tory Whanau in Wellington, Kirsten Wise in Napier, Paula Southgate in Hamilton, Nick Smith in Nelson and Neil Holdom in New Plymouth.

In a statement, the Russian foreign ministry said it was in response to the sanctions New Zealand had placed on Russia, and entry for these people should be “closed in perpetuity”.

“Considering that Wellington does not intend to renounce its anti-Russia policy and continues to approve new sanctions, the work to update the Russian stop list will be continued,” it said.