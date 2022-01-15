Best of Summer: Hawke's Bay businesses, attraction in running for best in NZ

Pirimai Chippy has a loyal following. Photo / Warren Buckland

Three popular Hawke's Bay businesses and one outstanding playground have been recognised as finalists in a nationwide Best of Summer competition.

The NZ Herald has been running a competition to find the country's favourite campground, fish and chip shop, playground, beach walk and ice cream/gelato shop.

Ten finalists were announced on Sunday in each category after the votes from readers were tallied.

Hawke's Bay has been well represented among the list of finalists including beloved fish and chip shop Pirimai Chippy, one of the longest-standing ice cream companies in the country Rush Munro's in Hastings, the revamped playground Anderson Park in Napier, and popular campground Kennedy Park Resort Napier in Marewa.

Children playing at Anderson Park in Napier. Photo / NZME

Voting is now open for the winner in each region, with the winners announced on January 30.

Pirimai Chippy co-owner Prue Hunter said she was surprised to learn that they had been named among the finalists for best fish and chip shop.

She said she and her husband, Ian, had been running the shop for 15 years and the shop had a loyal following in the community.

"The customer service is amazing and we like to think our products are very good - we have a lot of homemade products."

Kennedy Park Resort Napier is a well-loved destination for travellers. Photo / Warren Buckland

That includes a staggering number of burgers on the menu as well as delicious fish and chips.

"We have 26 burgers on our menu, all homemade."

Go to nzherald.co.nz/bestof or click here to vote for the winner in each of the five categories.

"We chose those categories because we reckon they're what make a classic Kiwi holiday, the treats that friends and families are enjoying while taking time out this summer, wherever in Aotearoa they may be," the NZ Herald wrote.

Rush Munro's in Hastings is one of the longest-standing ice cream companies in the country. Photo / Warren Buckland

Finalists from Hawke's Bay:

Pirimai Chippy (Best Fish and Chip Shop finalist)

Rush Munro's (Best Ice Cream Shop finalist)

Kennedy Park Resort Napier (Best Campground finalist)

Anderson Park (Best Playground finalist)