Bennett wins New Zealand U13 Squash title winner

Brodie Bennett (centre) won a title at the NZ Junior Squash National Championships on 2 - 5 October 2020 at the Christchurch Squash Club.

Brodie Bennett, from Pahiatua, won the U13 New Zealand Junior Squash National Championship recently with a convincing performance in all matches.

The championships were held on October 2-5 at the Christchurch Squash Club. Brodie competed in the Under 13 age group. Brodie was seeded number 1.

His first match he won 3-0 against Leo Tagg from Southland. This put him into the semifinals against Theo Gannon from Wellington, where Brodie won 3-1. His final match was played against Whanganui's Maximus Matthews with Brodie winning 3-2.

Brodie's goal was to make top three so was very proud and happy to have won his first New Zealand national title.

Over the past three years Brodie has achieved top three placings at North Island, South Island and Oceania Championships.

Brodie is a member of the Tararua Squash Club.