Beam Scooters halt Napier operations after two-year trial

Beam Scooters has stopped operating in Napier after a two-year trial that began in November 2022.

The company claims it has “temporarily paused the operation”.

Beam’s operations were previously deactivated in Auckland, Wellington and Brisbane over allegations of misconduct.

The e-scooter hire company, which allows people to rent scooters by the minute from their smartphones, started a Napier operation as a two-year trial in November 2022, partnering with Napier City Council with the aim to bring “shared micromobility” to Napier.

A council spokeswoman confirmed Beam Scooters stopped their operations in Napier at the beginning of November.

A Beam Scooters customer service representative answered Hawke’s Bay Today’s inquiries on Monday, and said the company had “temporarily paused the operation” in Napier. They had no further information regarding why.