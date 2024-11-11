Advertisement
Beam Scooters halt Napier operations after two-year trial

Jack Riddell
By
Multimedia journalist·Hawkes Bay Today·
2 mins to read
Hawke's Bay Today reporter Doug Laing tries out the Beam scooters in Napier for the first time. Video / Paul Taylor
  • Beam Scooters has stopped operating in Napier after a two-year trial that began in November 2022.
  • The company claims it has “temporarily paused the operation”.
  • Beam’s operations were previously deactivated in Auckland, Wellington and Brisbane over allegations of misconduct.

Beam Scooters has stopped operating in Napier.

The e-scooter hire company, which allows people to rent scooters by the minute from their smartphones, started a Napier operation as a two-year trial in November 2022, partnering with Napier City Council with the aim to bring “shared micromobility” to Napier.

A council spokeswoman confirmed Beam Scooters stopped their operations in Napier at the beginning of November.

A Beam Scooters customer service representative answered Hawke’s Bay Today’s inquiries on Monday, and said the company had “temporarily paused the operation” in Napier. They had no further information regarding why.

The pause follows Auckland Council ordering all of Beam’s e-scooters to be deactivated in August, following allegations the number of the company’s e-scooters on the city’s streets went beyond its operating limit.

Auckland Council also claimed Beam manipulated its software to keep tabs on e-scooter numbers.

It was then banned in Wellington in September for breaking the cap on how many e-scooters it could have.

Last month, Beam also had its contract with Brisbane City Council cancelled after another allegation the company had “significantly” under-reported the size of its fleet in the city.

The council claimed there were over 222,000 occasions between July 2023 and July 2024 in which the e-scooter hire company did not report all hirable devices.

