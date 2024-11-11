Beam Scooters halt Napier operations after two-year trial

- Beam Scooters has stopped operating in Napier after a two-year trial that began in November 2022.
- The company claims it has “temporarily paused the operation”.
- Beam’s operations were previously deactivated in Auckland, Wellington and Brisbane over allegations of misconduct.
Beam Scooters has stopped operating in Napier.
The e-scooter hire company, which allows people to rent scooters by the minute from their smartphones, started a Napier operation as a two-year trial in November 2022, partnering with Napier City Council with the aim to bring “shared micromobility” to Napier.
A council spokeswoman confirmed Beam Scooters stopped their operations in Napier at the beginning of November.
A Beam Scooters customer service representative answered Hawke’s Bay Today’s inquiries on Monday, and said the company had “temporarily paused the operation” in Napier. They had no further information regarding why.