Be in to win box of goodies at Tararua REAP

Kerri Verwaayen, Deanna Veerkamp and Rozanne Jensen with the box chock-full of goodies.

With Christmas just a few short weeks away, Tararua REAP are holding a promotion to help those who might be struggling financially.

For the month of November every person who attends an appointment for a financial health check during November will go in the draw for a box of goodies.

Financial mentor Rozanne Jensen said REAP recognised how stressful this time of year was.

She said it was made much more difficult with all the stress around Covid.

Financial health checks involved having a chat with a budgeting mentor who would look at where the person was at and how the mentor could help.

Jensen said that also meant they could talk over different options which would help ease the financial pressure.

The goodies are worth around $150 and include treats as well as staple items.

To go into the draw, people must make an appointment for the financial health check and attend the appointment.

To register, contact Tararua REAP 06 374 6565.