Banned driver charged after Hawke's Bay Expressway crash

A man has been charged with driving while disqualified in a two-vehicle expressway crash near Hawke's Bay Airport last week.

Police said today a 29-year-old man has been arrested and charged with reckless driving and driving while disqualified, but more information is being sought about the movements of the blue Holden Commodore sedan he is alleged to have been driving, both about the time of the crash about 7.30pm on Thursday and incidents of reported reckless driving in Napier earlier in the day.

Two men aged in the 20s were taken to hospital with moderate to serious injuries after the crash which happened near the Hawke's Bay Expressway roundabout at the intersection with the airport entrance at Watchman Rd.

Police said they are aware of a number of driving complaints involving a blue Holden Commodore sedan throughout Napier and surrounding areas last Thursday afternoon.

Detective Sergeant Jordan Hocquard said Police would like to speak to anyone who saw a vehicle of this description engaging in unsafe driving behaviour on this day, or who witnessed the crash on the Expressway.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police on 105 and quote file number 221014/5530.