Bakehouse Bakery and Cafe has award winning pies

Tim Orsborne, an extremely satisfied customer after eating a steak and cheese - Highly Commended - pie.

By Dave Murdoch

Bakehouse Bakery and Cafe in Dannevirke has won a national award for its pies again, this year for its steak and cheese pie.

Cafe/bakery owner Peter Tun believes it is good to measure up against other pie makers in New Zealand.

For that reason he has entered the Bakel's NZ Supreme Pie Awards for at least the past decade and every year one of his entries has gained recognition. In 2019 a potato top pie was Highly Commended. The year before it was a mince, bacon and cheese and this year (no competition in 2020 because of Covid-19) it was steak and cheese.

Coming from Cambodia 22 years ago and knowing nothing about baking pies, Peter and his brothers learnt their trade working for other bakers and then branched out. They own bakeries in Hawera and Auckland as well as Dannevirke.

Excellence runs in the family. Peter's brother Andy won a Highly Commended award in 2021 for his steak, bacon and cheese pie.

Peter's pies are baked fresh every morning, the process starting at 3am. He invites customers to come in and buy his multiple types of pie and other bakery specialties.