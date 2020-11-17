Website of the Year

Hawkes Bay Today

Backpacker backlash after minister urges focus on wealthy tourism

4 minutes to read

Tourism Minister Stuart Nash is encouraging tourism operators to target wealthy tourists rather than backpackers and freedom campers. Photo / File

By: Christian Fuller

A Hawke's Bay backpackers owner has fired back at new Tourism Minister Stuart Nash after he encouraged tourism operators to target wealthy tourists rather than backpackers and freedom campers.

Speaking at the Tourism Industry Association

