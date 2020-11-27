Backlash after Go Bus sold to Australian company

Go Bus has been taken over by Australian transport company Kinetic. Photo / Warren Buckland

A regular Hawke's Bay bus user has hit out at Hawke's Bay Regional Council after the sale of Go Bus to an Australian firm.

Ngai Tahu and Waikato-Tainui sold Go Bus Transport Ltd to Australian-based public transport company Kinetic in August for more than $100m.

The bus user, who wished to remain anonymous, said she was unhappy her rates and fares were Australia-bound.

"I'm a regular Go Bus user and I've only just found out about the sale. I'm not happy that my rates to council are now effectively heading to Australia," she said.

The regional council, which was told of the Kinetic sale in early August and that there would be no operational changes, plans and co-ordinates regional transport.

Acting transport manager Mary-Anne Baker said it would be "misleading" to say ratepayer contributions will go to Australia.

The public bus service is funded by fare-paying passengers, the council through a targeted rate and NZTA Waka Kotahi.

"The council has a 10-year contract with Go Bus that is valid until 2025 - when the council will reconsider public transport delivery options," she said.

Before Ngai Tahu and Waikato-Tainui bought Go Bus in 2014, it was owned by Australian private equity firm Next Capital.

Nimon Buses general manager Katie Nimon, who ran unsuccessfully as National's candidate for the Napier seat at the recent general elewction, said an Australian-based company owning the service isn't in the community's best interest.

"Yes it's owned by an Australian company and people's ratepayer dollars are going overseas - we agree that it's not that great for the region and we should be supporting local," she said.

"Government contracts and regional contracts are a race to the bottom and they always go for the cheapest prices and that is what you end up with."

Nimon Buses general manager Katie Nimon said the company has tried to takeover the urban bus service several times. Photo / Supplied

Nimon said they've tried several times to take over the urban services routes, but fell short at tender.

"A company [Kinetic] of that scale has a huge amount of volume efficiency and they're able to do things at a lower price because they are a business," she added.

Nimon buses are now tendering for school runs for 2022 onwards. If they lose those, Nimon said they may go for the urban service routes in 2025.

"It's a bidding war," she said. "We don't get to just take over the service, we have to go to tender for it and have the best price."

She said what sets their business apart is the amount they invest in the Hawke's Bay community.

"We do a lot of sponsorship; we do a big amount of community engagement," she said.

"We pay our drivers more, we have higher quality vehicles and so that costs more and of course our rates are higher."

Baker said Go Bus is still heavily involved in the community, despite no longer being New Zealand-owned.

"It's really important to note that 39 local bus drivers are employed by Go Bus Transport across 25 buses that are all serviced and fuelled locally," she said.