Chris Whyte and Fiona Le are rising from the ashes and looking to open a pop-up venue while Off the Track is being rebuilt. Photo / Warren Buckland

It has been three months since Chris Whyte’s legs “gave way” as he witnessed the popular Havelock North restaurant he’d just bought being consumed by fire, the result of tea towels spontaneously combusting after being washed and put through a dryer.

Now, Whyte and his partner Fiona Le are rising from the ashes, setting out to open a new pop-up venture while the rebuild takes shape at Off The Track restaurant.

“It’s been a little bit crazy to be honest, with everything that we’ve had to sort out,” Whyte told Hawke’s Bay Today.

“It’s been full-on, but ultimately it’s been a good thing.”

Whyte said the main driver of the new project was insurance, but also the opportunity to explore a different business venture that they couldn’t normally undertake if they were tied to one place.

“It’s given us an opportunity to look at a different venture which we are really excited about, but ultimately, it’s been the insurance that’s mitigated that.”

While the exact nature of the venture is under wraps for now, Whyte said the hospitality venue will bring something different to the Hastings CBD.

“It will be something that’s a little bit fresh, new and exciting, and I don’t think it’s something Hawke’s Bay has properly seen here.”

The Off The Track kitchen in Havelock North was devastated by a fire in July. Photo / Paul Taylor

The couple is currently on the hunt for people to help with the set-up and have put the feelers out on social media.

Whyte also said Off The Track was slowly making progress as it takes steps to re-open.

“Ideally, it’s going to come in under a year, but it’s looking like it will be fairly close to a year; that date being July 10,” Whyte said.

“We should have exterior cladding, [with] the roof on and most of the exterior hopefully done by Christmas, and all the interior and fit-out hopefully in the new year and leading up to the middle of next year.”

Whyte said they had been very lucky and were grateful for the connections and support they had received from the community.

“We’ve been really lucky with the contacts we’ve been able to make and the people that we know. Obviously, there’ve been a lot of people who have gone through a lot recently, so to be near the top of the queue for building makes us really grateful.”

They’ve also been in touch with Black Barn Bistro, which also fell victim to a similar fire last year, to seek advice.

The couple’s message for those facing similar issues, whether it be a business fire or cyclone-related rebuild, was to keep their head held high.

“Just keep your head up and keep fighting. Obviously, life is never perfect, and you have to roll with the punches when tough things present themselves.

“There’s no point burying your head in the sand like it doesn’t exist. These things take a lot of mental fortitude, to crack on. If anyone is going through similar stuff, just try remaining positive and keep your head up.”

