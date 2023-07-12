Off The Track owners Chris White and Fiona Le are heartbroken.

Spontaneous combustion of tea towels caused a fire that gutted a restaurant near Havelock North.

Off The Track, on Havelock Road, was well alight when firefighters arrived on the scene at 12.20am on July 10.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) investigator inspected the scene and identified the source of the blaze.

“This fire was accidental and was caused by tea towels spontaneously combusting after being washed and put through a dryer,” a Fenz spokesman said.

Off The Track was left unrecognisable following a fire this week. Photo / Paul Taylor

A fire that ripped through Havelock North’s Black Barn Bistro in February last year had similar origins. That was deemed to have originated in a clothes dryer.

A Hamilton restaurant went up in flames in 2016, after a stack of hot tea towels spontaneously combusted as well.

In explaining the origins of that blaze, a Waikato fire safety officer said restaurant tea towels often become “contaminated” by cooking oil. That can cause them to ignite either during or after being in a clothes dryer.

Off The Track owner Chris White told Hawke’s Bay Today on Tuesday his restaurant would be back in business as soon as possible.