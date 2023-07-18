Hawke’s Bay-based rocket company Rocket Lab has successfully deployed satellites into space during its latest mission on Tuesday afternoon.

The mission, named Baby Come Back, saw an 18m-tall rocket launch at 1.27pm on Tuesday from Rocket Lab’s base on the Mahia Peninsula.

Six satellites for various customers, including Nasa, were deployed into space within an hour of the launch, while a seventh was expected to be deployed around 3.20pm.

A large part of the Electron rocket used in the mission detached and parachuted into the Pacific Ocean during the mission.

Rocket Lab's latest rocket launch from Mahia on Tuesday afternoon. Photo / Rocket Lab

A boat was out on the water looking to retrieve that spacecraft on Tuesday afternoon.

“Once aboard, the crews will begin immediate work to flush the saltwater from Electron and send it on its way back to the factory,” a Rocket Lab document for the mission stated.

Rocket Lab has now completed almost 40 launches with an Electron rocket, which is a reusable small rocket.

“Later this year, Rocket Lab will re-fly a recovered Rutherford engine for the first time, bringing us even closer to reusability,” a Rocket Lab document stated.







