Hawkes Bay Today

Autotech Waipukurau gives back to community with Pakeke Centre donation

Autotech Waipukurau co-owner Karen Wilson hands a $500 voucher to Pakeke Centre manager Janette Birdsall.

“People don’t give away $500 every day,” said Pakeke Centre manager Janette Birdsall this month as she accepted a voucher from Karen Wilson, who with her husband Garry owns Autotech Waipukurau.

As part of the Auto Super Shoppes group of automotive centres, Autotech Waipukurau was able to donate $500 worth of work to a worthwhile cause.

Karen said, “We know what a great service Pakeke Centre provides to our community.

“Pakeke fills a vital gap for the older people in our community, offering companionship, friendship, mental and physical stimulation, and a meal. They even transport their clients to and from the Pakeke Centre in Waipukurau and that’s where they can use this donation - to help service their vehicles.”

Janette said the donation was more than welcome and that staff and clients at the centre were grateful for the support.


