Auckland man charged after Bay View petrol fire pleads not guilty

The damage after the BP Bay View fuel stop fire in January. No one was injured but 2 cars were trapped in the inferno and destroyed. Photo / File

A man charged in relation to the inferno that destroyed the BP Bay View forecourt, canopy and two customers' cars earlier this year has pleaded not guilty.

Jonathan Patrick Atkinson, 44, whose address is listed on court documents as Otahuhu, Auckland, but who has been in custody since his arrest, is charged with endangering public safety by an act of criminal nuisance, for which the maximum penalty is 12 months' jail.

Appearing befor Judge Bridget Mackintosh in Napier District Court today, via audio-visual link from jail, Atkinson, through defence counsel Cara Thorburn, sought trial by judge-alone and was remanded in continued custody for a case-review on July 8.

The charge relates to a fire which erupted in the State Highway 2 station's forecourt mid-evening on Friday, January 15, after a man with a bucket of petrol approached women in a car beside the pumps asking for a lift.

The man was unknown to the women who fled the car and the forecourt the fuel ignited, with flames rapidly engulfing the multi-laned forecourt and the canopy above.

The man first appeared in court on the charge three weeks ago.