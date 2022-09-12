Arts festival the perfect way to reconnect and have some fun

Don't miss The Air Between Us, a truly beautiful piece of outdoor aerial dance. Photo / Oliver Crawford

Don't miss The Air Between Us, a truly beautiful piece of outdoor aerial dance. Photo / Oliver Crawford

One of the best things about the annual Hawke's Bay Arts Festival is its ability to bring people together, as reflected in this year's kaupapa: 'Whiria te tāngata - weave the people together'.

This kaupapa extends to families, too - the Festival is an opportunity to take time out, reconnect, laugh, and delight in the magic of the arts.

Whether it's parents enjoying time with children, grandparents treating their little folk to a special show, or the whole extended family soaking in the wonders at the free events, we're sure you'll find something to share.

This year, popular Melbourne duo The Listies return with their new show ROFL – Rolling on the Floor Laughing. The Sydney Morning Herald says: "Nobody else does comedy for kids this brilliantly, but what's more astounding is that adults have just as much fun." This is one to get out for.

Also on offer is Troll, family theatre in the vein of Stranger Things, with mobile phones becoming light sources, laptops transforming into skyscrapers, and charging cables morphing into puppets. Their show The Bookbinder was a 2019 Hawke's Bay Arts Festival sell-out!

The Royal NZ Ballet treats us with Tutus on Tour, a showcase of beloved classical favourites through to recent, more contemporary works, that have claimed their rightful place on the international stage.

And as for free events – pause and draw a breath, Hawke's Bay – you are spoilt for choice! This year sees the return of what has become a much-anticipated event: Nuit Blanche - Art After Dark. Napier's Arts Quarter comes alive on October 15, with performances and discoveries dotted throughout the centre.

Take part in a hip-hop dance battle run by Auckland's Projekt Team, with the audience as the judge.

Don't miss The Air Between Us, a truly beautiful piece of outdoor aerial dance. Rodney Bell and Chloe Loftus are supported by a bespoke rigging design, which allows them to perform like planets circling each other in a completely mesmerising display.

Labour Weekend sees Waiohiki Creative Arts Village opens its doors with workshops, music, food stalls, and a spectacular fire festival.

Just as the arts enrich our lives and give depth to our experiences, the Festival programme recognises that shared experiences generate deeper relationships. This is certainly true of the family shows on offer this year – it's a chance for connection and creating memories with those you love best of all.

For full programme details and tickets visit www.hbaf.co.nz.

Hawke's Bay Arts Festival runs 14 – 30 October 2022.