

Charles Crockett (Croccie) is buying at the moment: fine china, antiques, estate lots, collections, memorabilia, medals, coins, gold and silver.

He is based locally near Pahiatua.

"I will go back into 1700s-1800s, especially in china. I am interested mainly in English china, but also a bit of German and old Chinese porcelain," he said.

Croccie is buying at the moment.

With antiques he is looking as well as old china, for cameras, transistor radios, microscopes, telescopes, typewriters, anything vintage or antique. The era of interest is from the 70s.

Advertisement

"I tend to go out of my way to get the unusual objects," he said.

He can be emailed on croccie1956@gmail.com or phone Charles on 021 0807 6207.