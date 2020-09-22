

Police are asking Central Hawke's Bay residents to be vigilant when using parks around the district, after incidents of "malicious vandalism".

CHB Police officer in charge, Sergeant Neil Baker, says bolts have been loosened on swings at Adeane and Russell parks in Waipukurau, and at parks in Waipawa and Takapau.

"This puts the public in danger - especially young children" says Sergeant Baker.

The council has increased the surveillance of the playgrounds and is asking for the public's help to spot and report any damage to playground equipment, on the council's 24-hour phone line, 06 857 8060.

Council and Police also ask people any suspicious activity using the Police non-emergency phone number, 105.

CHB District Council was last week called out to inspect one of the holding recycling containers located at the Waipukurau Transfer Station and Drop Off Centre.

Among the plastic, cardboard and tins were items of contamination – including soiled baby nappies.

This means that for the reason of public health, the entire container has been condemned, and it will be sent to landfill.

Since then a number of other containers have been inspected, with similar findings.

Council is reviewing CCTV footage in regards to this. Anyone seeing suspicious activity around the recycling containers is asked to report it to the council by calling 06 857 8060.