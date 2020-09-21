New candidates in Ikaroa Rāwhiti and Wairarapa electorates have been revealed with the closure of the deadline for aspiring politicians contesting the October 17 general election.

No new candidates were announced in Napier or Tukituki electorates on Saturday, but there are two new faces standing in Wairarapa - Nigel Gray (Advance NZ) and Aileen Haeata (Independent), and two more in Ikaroa Rāwhiti - Melissa Hill (New Conservative) and Waitangi Kupenga (Advance NZ).

Labour, the Greens and non-Parliamentary party New Conservative will stand candidates in all four electorates.

National and Act are the only other parties with candidates in all three of the region's general electorates.

New party Advance NZ has candidates in three of the electorates, but not in Napier.

New Zealand First has no candidates in Napier, Tukituki or Ikaroa Rāwhiti.

Hawke's Bay candidates (*) denotes sitting electorate MP:

Napier (includes Wairoa):

Deborah BURNSIDE (New Conservative)

James CROW (Green)

Ian GASKIN (Independent)

Judy KENDALL (Act)

(*) Stuart NASH (Labour)

Katie NIMON (National)

John Clive SMITH (Independent)

Features: A mainly-Labour seat which was held by National's Chris Tremain from 2005-2014. Nash, a List MP in 2008-2011, won the seat back for Labour after Tremain retired from Parliament and retained the seat at the last election with a majority of 5220. Of the other five candidates, only Independent candidate Gaskin has previously stood for election, but only in the South Island.

Tukituki (includes Hastings, Havelock North, Flaxmere):

Jan DAFFERN (Act)

Anna LORCK (Labour)

Romana MANNING (Legalise Cannabis)

Nick McMINN-COLLARD (New Conservative)

Chris PERLEY (Green)

Carl PETERSON (Advance NZ)

Melanie PETROWSKI (One)

Allister TOSH (Future Youth)

(*) Lawrence YULE (National)

Features: Established at the arrival of MMP voting in 1996, Tukituki was held by Labour's Rick Barker for the first three terms. National have held it since 2005, with Yule the former mayor of Hastings, succeeding the outgoing Craig Foss three years ago and claiming a majority 2813 over Lorck, who had also stood in 2014.

Wairarapa (includes Central Hawke's Bay, Dannevirke):

Mike BUTTERICK (National).

Warren BUTTERWORTH (New Conservative)

Nigel Antony GRAY (Advance NZ)

Roger GREENSLADE (Act)

Aileen HAEATA (Independent)

Kieran McANULTY (Labour)

Ron MARK (NZ First)

Celia WADE-BROWN (Green)

Features: Two-term National MP Alastair Scott has stood-down, with succeeding candidate Butterick defending the party's 2017 majority of 2872. It's one of the few genuine three-horse races among the 71 electorates nationwide, with Labour's McAnulty and NZ First's Mark each contesting the seat for a third time, this time as incumbent List MPs.

Ikaroa Rāwhiti (East Coast, Hawke's Bay, Wairarapa):

Melissa HILL (New Conservative)

Elizabeth KEREKERE (Green)

Waitangi KUPENGA (Advance NZ)

Heather Te AU SKIPWORTH (Māori)

Kelly THURSTON (Outdoors)

(*) Meka WHAITIRI (Labour Party)

Features: Māori electorates in Napier (Southern Māori and then Ikaroa Rawhiti since the 1996 introduction of MMP), have been held by Labour for more than 80 years, with just four MPs. Whaitiri entered Parliament in a 2013 by-election victory after the death of Parekura Horomia, at the last election retained the seat with a 4210-vote majority over runner-up and previous Marama Fox, a single-term Maori Party List MP and co-leader. National does not contest the Maori electorates.

Voting for the October 17 general election opens on Saturday October 3 and closes on election day at 7pm.