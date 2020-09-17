Rangatira Croquet Club held their opening day on Saturday, September 12 after a pot-luck lunch.

Players were able to enjoy their games of golf croquet in brilliant sunshine. This is a fast and fun way to enjoy croquet in good company.

Veronica Carlton playing with lots of players engrossed over several lawns.

Thanks to a benign winter and hard work from the club members Ian Power, Alec Hall and John Greenaway the lawns were in great order – considered some of the best in New Zealand.

Anyone interested in having a go at golf croquet are welcome on a Wednesday or Saturday at 1pm. Mallets are provided and wear flat soled shoes. Games last about an hour.