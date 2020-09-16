

Fire crews from across Hawke's Bay are redescending on Mahia to help dampen a large scrub fire which started on Wednesday afternoon.

Emergency services were first called to the grass fire on Ormond Drive, Mahia, about 3.40pm on Wednesday.

The fire, which spread to eight hectares, initially put houses in danger.

Several houses were initially evacuated as a precaution, according to a police spokeswoman.

Two helicopters and fire crews from Napier, Hastings, Mahia, Nuhaka, Wairoa, Hastings, Bayview and Putorino attended the blaze near the old YMCA campground Opoutama.

Firefighters dampened down hotspots, before leaving the scene about 10pm.

Police provided support to firefighters and were stood down at about 7pm.

The fire site was monitored overnight by local Mahia fire crews.

"They will be going back today to dampen down and make sure it is all fully extinguished," a Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said.

