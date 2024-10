One person has died in a workplace accident on a rural property in Maraekakaho. Photo / Paul Taylor

By Christian Fuller and Sahiban Hyde

A tractor was involved in a farm accident that killed one person near Maraekakaho.

Police were called to the incident, involving a tractor, on Salisbury Rd about 7.15pm on Wednesday.

A police spokeswoman said one person was found dead at the scene.

Federated Farmers president Jim Galloway said it was a "timely but extremely sad reminder" of the dangers on working farms.