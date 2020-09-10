A person has died following a car versus pedestrian crash on Gloucester Street, Napier, earlier this evening.

Police were alerted to the crash at about 6:34pm.

The road is closed and could be for some time while the Serious Crash Unit investigates the scene.

Diversions are in place and the investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.

Meanwhile, emergency services also responded to a serious crash on SH2 Matawhero at 9.20pm.

Police said serious injuries resulted and diversions were in place. Motorists were advised to avoid the area.