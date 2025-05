“Police will continue to make inquiries into the crash – and the events leading up to the crash – on behalf of the Coroner," Pritchard said.

“Our sympathies are with the family and loved ones of the deceased driver.”

Police investigate other Wairoa incidents

Earlier in the weekend, a man allegedly presented a firearm on Wairoa’s Ruataniwha Rd on Saturday about 12pm.

Soon after, officers found the man in a vehicle and arrested him.

The 50-year-old was charged with firearm and drug charges.

Also on Saturday, about 7.30pm, emergency services were called to a suspicious fire which destroyed a Frasertown house.

“A 37-year-old man was arrested on Monday and charged with arson,” Pritchard said.

He was to appear in Gisborne District Court on Tuesday.