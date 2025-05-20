“Tākaro Māori was also something that he was keen and interested in competing in.”

Tributes are flowing after the death of former Hastings Boys' High School student Rhys Kawana.

“Prayers and aroha are with Rhys’ whānau and friends.”

Otāne Sports Club also acknowledged Kawana’s death.

“It is with great sadness that we acknowledge the sudden and tragic loss of one of our own over the weekend, Rhys Kawana.”

The club said Kawana had recently joined their senior rugby team and was full of promise and pride wearing the Otāne jersey.

“In his short time with us, he showed enthusiasm, humility, and a deep love for the game — qualities that spoke to his character and the values of the community he came from.

“This loss is deeply felt not only by his teammates and coaches, but by our entire club and community. We extend our love, strength, and heartfelt condolences to his whānau during this incredibly difficult time.”

Waipawa Country United Men’s Rugby also noted his talents.

“Rhys was a skilled sportsman and an exceptional young individual. An outstanding young man, he will be deeply missed by many.”

Central Hawke’s Bay District Council postponed a planned community in Otāne on Tuesday out of respect for the family, with an alternative date set for Wednesday, June 11.

“Our deepest sympathies go out to whānau, friends and the wider community at this time.”

Emergency services were called to the crash on Racecourse Rd about 4.05am on Sunday. Another person sustained minor injuries.