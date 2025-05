One person has died in a crash at Waipawa.

One person has died and one person has minor injuries after a single-vehicle crash in Waipawa early this morning, police say.

Emergency services were called to Racecourse Rd at about 4.05am.

The Serious Crash Unit had examined the scene, and inquiries were ongoing, police said.

A Hato Hone St John spokeswoman said they were notified of the crash at 04.04am and sent two ambulances and one rapid response unit.