The framework of the Tararua District is built around small and medium-sized businesses, from the established, to those new to our main streets.

The Tararua District Council's campaign #LoveLocalTararua is aimed at supporting and growing all businesses while we move forward together.

Tararua District councillor Sharon Wards said the economic development of our district relies on those businesses who employ from one to 100 and our resilience comes from within our district - we don't look to the other regions to ensure we move forward.

"From Norsewood to Eketahuna there are great examples of owner-operated, family-owned enterprises which have started small and grown over the years to become major employers," she said. "These are the life-blood of our economy and their ongoing development and sustainability requires all locals to continue to support them.

"Those businesses then find ways to contribute back to the schools, social services and voluntary agencies across Tararua.

"Over the past months it has become even more apparent how Tararua relies on our local businesses to 'pivot', adapt product lines and modify their delivery systems. The provision of protective equipment and improving those supplies into our districts are just one example where local business has excelled.

"Our ongoing economic development will come from loving locally."

Beale Trucking at Mangatainoka has been in business 10 and a half years, employing 20 staff.

"We put a lot back into the community from wages and we also sponsor quite a few organisations, the main one being Riding for the Disabled," owner Regan Beale said.

The company also supports our rescue helicopter service and the Cancer Society.

"We're a rural trucking company hauling fertiliser, stock feed, stock and logs and it's important that we give back to our community," Regan said.

As a company which has been established for a decade, Regan said it's very important everyone supports our local communities.

Tararua District mayor Tracey Collis said it's great to see the support our businesses are giving each other throughout the district.

"They all understand the money-go-round and every dollar spent locally in our communities stays here and helps someone else through wages, paying bills or discretionary spending. What has really struck me, is the pride we are all showing in supporting each other and consciously doing so.

"Council are playing their part in the local economy too with purchasing and contracting where we can. I am proud to champion local. We have great local businesses which not only provide service, but they really care about our communities. Cashflow really matters to a business during times of uncertainty and I hope we all feel proud to #LoveLocalTararua and support them back."

Jared Mulinder, of Dannevirke's Native Woodcraft, has owned the business since 2005. It was established in 1984 and under Jared's direction it has evolved into an expanded range.

"I've developed a garden panel business, as well as continuing to supply the national market with high-quality wooden souvenirs from my factory/shop," he said.

Although Native Woodcraft has downsized over the years, business wasn't affected by Covid-19 and Jared is still supplying his products to a national market.

"From my base in Dannevirke I'm able to service the national market and there is still a demand because I like to think, that now, more than ever, people are seeking our New Zealand-made products, out of loyalty and because they appreciate the high quality."

Jared said it's easy to supply nationally with overnight courier services providing the link between his business and the market place.

He also provides a basic locksmith service which customers find very valuable, especially during emergencies.

In Woodville, the owners of a relatively new business, Smoke n Wood Restaurant, are proud to be part of the move to get the town back on its feet.

"The revival is already happening," Karen Joblin, who along with Nigel Nicholson, opened their business in November last year on Woodville's Mad Hatters Day.

The restaurant dishes up wood-fired pizza, smoky barbecue ribs and sliders.

And while Karen said they need more local support, the feedback from locals has been excellent.

"They think it's great to be able to go out for a meal without leaving Woodville," Karen said.

The couple are optimistic for the future once winter and Covid has passed and are intending to pivot the business to make efficient use of the premises by opening a café this month.