The Government will invest $14.6 million in long-awaited upgrades to Route 52.

Labour List MP based in Wairarapa Kieran McAnulty has welcomed Wednesday's announcement.

"I am thrilled with this investment enhancing Route 52. It's a great step forwards in upgrading the Tararua District's roading infrastructure."

Tararua mayor Tracey Collis discussed the issue of Route 52 during a consultation visit on carbon farming on June 26 with Police Minister Stuart Nash, Finance Minister Grant Robertson and Labour MP Kieran McAnulty.

Route 52, a former state highway, runs the entire length of the Tararua District between Central Hawke's Bay and Wairarapa providing an important link between the regions, for locals, travellers, tourists and transport vehicles.

As well as its designation as a Heartland Ride as part of the New Zealand Cycle Trail network, Route 52 is increasingly important as a tourist and freight route.

"Mayor Tracey Collis, her colleagues on council, and other key stakeholders have worked tirelessly with me and Government ministers to get this funding support across the line and I want to pay tribute to their successful work. I'd say Mayor Collis and I have discussed upgrading Route 52 every week over the last couple of years," Kieran McAnulty said.

"It was a no brainer for me. The Tararua District has one of the largest roading networks in the country and it was too much to ask for the council to maintain what used to be a state highway. I took the opportunity to bring ministers Grant Robertson and Stuart Nash to the Tararua District recently to hear first-hand how vital this investment is to the region," Kieran McAnulty said.

Funding for the project is coming from the $3 billion set aside for infrastructure in the Covid-19 Response and Recovery Fund.

It is estimated that this infrastructure project will create 45 jobs.

"This was a real team effort and one that the who region can be proud, with everyone pitching in. Mayor Collis told me this was the number one priority for the Tararua District. She promised me a beer if we can get this investment confirmed so I am looking forward to having a Tui in celebration with her and everyone else at the Tararua Council."