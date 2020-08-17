Each year the Ahuriri Rotary Club asks people to gather, pick and deliver surplus citrus fruit to collection points around the city. Bins are placed in the depots where fruit can be left preferably in a carton or plastic bag. The fruit is transported to many Rotary Clubs as far away as Dunedin and then distributed by Rotary Clubs to needy people.

Citrus growers around town are being thanked once again by the club for their latest efforts in picking, plucking and twisting all that juicy fruit for the people who need it most. Co-ordinator Don Alexander says the Rotary Club of Dunedin has always been thrilled to receive it and forwards fruit to needy people.

"They use the lemons for drinks, especially at this time, of the year while the grapefruit is made into jam. Last year we sent four bins - one year we sent eight and they sent some onto Wānaka and to Queenstown."

Don says the Rotary Club of Ahuriri wishes to thank the people of Napier who support the latest citrus drive.

"On arriving in Dunedin the fruit is packaged into smaller bags and distributed to needy people by Rotary members," Don says.

■ Citrus drop-off points: Taradale Caltex Garage, BP Clive, BP Greenmeadows, Mobile Garage Bay View, Nicols' Glass Greenmeadows and Caltex Garage, Hyderabad Rd. For those who need help delivering their fruit contact Don Alexander on 06 8448322.