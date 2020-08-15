

Napier has a new multi-millionaire, after a Lotto player won $5m as part of Saturday's huge Powerball jackpot.

The player was one of 10 Lotto players around the country to win a share of Saturday's $50m jackpot draw.

While the mammoth prize wasn't struck, six players from Auckland and one from Tauranga, Palmerston North and Invercargill each won $5.02m in Lotto Second Division after there were no First Division winners.

The Napier winning ticket was sold at Andrew Spence Pharmacy in Onekawa – the second luckiest Lotto store in Hawke's Bay, after Unichem Stortford Lodge Pharmacy in Hastings and Napier Countdown.

The Maadi Rd store has a history of providing winning tickets, with a punter claiming $12m in a Lotto Powerball jackpot in June 2005 – the second highest ever win at that stage.

Three years later, a Big Wednesday winner took home $4.8m after purchasing their ticket from Andrew Spence Pharmacy.

This was only the seventh time Powerball has reached a Must Be Won draw with a jackpot of more than $30 million.

Lotto NZ , Head of Communication and Corporate Social Responsibility Marie Winfield said she was thrilled the jackpot rolled down to allow 10 families to experience a life changing win.

"Kiwis all over the country have been dreaming about what they would do if they won Powerball and now 10 lucky players are about to find out," she said.

Saturday's win follows two other Napier wins last weekend, which saw two of the city's residence take home $142,857 in Lotto's First Division.

Those tickets were sold at Tamatea Pak N'Save and Paper Plus Taradale.

A fellow Napier resident also won big in Wednesday night's draw, after taking home $1m.

That ticket was sold at Napier City Pak'nSave.

A further 10 Lotto players will also be celebrating after winning a $100,000 share of Lotto First Division in Saturday's draw.

Four of the tickets were sold in Auckland, with one ticket each sold in Taupo, Tauranga, Carterton, Nelson, Wyndham and Canterbury.

Strike Four was also won by two players from Kerikeri and Auckland, who each took home $300,000.