A man who was facing an attempted murder charge after a machete attack in Napier two years ago has admitted a lesser charge and been remanded for sentence.

Originally scheduled to face a trial next week, Lealofi Malasia, 28, of Napier, appeared in the High Court in Napier on Wednesday and pleaded guilty to wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, which carries a maximum penalty of 14 years jail.

He also admitted assaulting with intent to injure after events in Hastings a week earlier, and to perjury for a false statement in a sworn affidavit applying for bail after his arrest.

He was remanded by Justice Jan-Marie Doogue to appear for sentence in Napier on September 14.

Advertisement

The machete attack happened after Malasia had been at a gathering in a shed on a suburban property. He left after a scuffle.

Another man left the address soon afterwards and was attacked in the street, receiving severe skull, back, rib, lung and abdominal injuries as Malasia swung at him with a machete. The most serious injuriescame as the man was struck while on the ground.

Malasia, a Samoan national with New Zealand residency, drove off but the victim staggered back to the property and was rushed to hospital.