A group of 70 volunteers helped Kate and James McKay plant their Te Keo wetland in native shrubs on Friday, August 7.

In the space of just two hours, 2700 primary succession species were planted with a further 700 to be planted when they arrive.

Hadley McKay shows keen interest in the way Horizons Fresh Water Adviser Sarah Falloon is demonstrating how to plant a shrub.

Primary succession means species such as manuka, hebe, flax, cabbage trees, toitoi and carex that can colonise bare land creating conditions after a few years to nourish more substantial trees like rimu, totara and beech.

The group comprised students from Alfredton Primary School and Tararua College, local farmers and families, members of Horizons Regional Council Fresh Water and Partnerships division and Bill Wallace of the QE II Trust.

About 18 months ago, a group of Alfredton farmers got together and formed the Ihuraua/Upper Tiraumea Catchment Group. The purpose of this group is to be farmer-led and to support water quality through identification, implementation and restoration. The group has a clear vision of water quality now and for the future.

The identification process started about six months ago. Water samples are collected by the group from two sites in the catchment area every month. These samples are taken to the Central Environmental Laboratories in Palmerston North for analysis with the results helping to form a clear picture of the quality of the waterways in our catchment.

"It is important to our group to have ongoing projects within the community to help protect and restore the quality of our waterways."

The Ihuraua/Upper Tiraumea Catchment Group views the Community Planting Day at the McKays as a seed project from which they hope other farmers in their catchment will be encouraged to undertake similar projects themselves, with the option to receive guidance and support from us.

The Te Keo wetland will not only help maintain water quality in the catchment but will also provide a learning space open to school students to explore native wildlife, fauna, flora and biodiversity and understand why they are important.

This intention is protected by the QEII covenant. QEII Trust Tararua representative Bill Wallace said the organisation is there to protect what farmers have got in terms of wetland values and to help them enhance it.

Horizons Fresh Water and Partnerships manager Logan Brown said the catchment has some valuable attributes to protect and enhance. This project was funded by the Manawatu River Accord and applications can now be made through the Manawatu River website for any community group to carry out similar projects. It is open until October 3.

As for farm owners, Kate and James McKay they said "We are thrilled with the support we received and the result ... 2700 plants in two hours is very impressive and certainly not what we expected! It is amazing what our special rural communities can achieve together!"

The Ihuraua/Upper Tiraumea Catchment Group is an open community group and it would love more community members. Please get in touch if you would like to be a part of this initiative!