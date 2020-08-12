Bush Ruahine played the Champion of Champions Singles on Saturday, July 18 at the centre in Pahiatua, with very good entries.

Those who qualified went into a two-life play-off system. With some very good games leading up to it, the final was played between Jude Martin and Anthony Mason. With Anthony winning, he will carry the Bush Ruahine colours to the zone finals later on in the year.

Champion of Champions Singles winner Anthony Mason (right) with Jude Martin (2nd.)

Mangatainoka Club held their Fours Championships on Wednesday, July 29, with six teams competing. Being the only qualifiers, the team of Wayne Tibble, Judy Parker, Shirley McKee and Abe Parker were outright winners.

The Centre Triples Championships were played on Saturday, August 1, starting at 9.30am. The team of Karen Cuming, Derek Cuming and Lance Stuart beat Jude Martin, Grant Mainwaring and Trudy Watson to take out the title.

This was followed up on Sunday with the Handicap Singles. The five qualifiers being John De'Adman, Mike Fouhy, Karl Schroder, Jude Martin and Anthony Mason. Mike Beat John, progressing to play Karl, while Jude and Anthony battled it out again. In the final, Anthony maintained his good form to beat Mike.

The first of the Interclub clashes were played on Thursday, August 6, after being postponed from July 23 due to a power fault at the hall. This has left us with half our heater, so we hope the milder winter stays. Some good games on the night to start this competition of seven ends of Fours, Pairs and Singles.

Our congratulations and best wishes go to long-time Rua Roa bowler Terry McKay on his 80th birthday.