What if growing taller pastures and only taking the top half actually resulted in more grass growth on farm? Contrary to common practice, this approach is proving itself across New Zealand, including farms in Hawke's Bay which have remained green during this drought.

On Thursday August 26, grazing consultant Siobhan Griffin, Patoka farmer John Kamp and Dr Barrie Ridler will be speaking about their experiences of taller pasture grazing and farming for profit, not just production.

Known by a variety of names, regenerative grazing has been shown to grow soil humus levels and improve water holding capacity, along with better stock health and more dry matter growth on fewer inputs.

It involves increasing stocking intensity, frequent moves, preventing over-grazing and enabling full plant recovery. This imitates the way soils grow naturally under large herds of ruminants.

The day will be divided between presentations by the speakers and an on-farm visit to observe pasture and soil characteristics.

Early registration to regenaghb@gmail.com is essential as numbers are limited to 40 farmers.

Cost is $60 per person which includes morning tea and lunch.

Another opportunity to learn about regenerative grazing is being made possible by the Hawke's Bay Future Farming Trust. Siobhan Griffin will speak about her 20 years of experience of "Regenerating the Unlimited Grassland" with both dairy, sheep and beef at the Wallingford Hall on Monday August 24 from 1pm to 3pm.

For more information email the HB Regen Ag group at regenaghb@gmail.com