

A man has been arrested after a low-speed police pursuit through Napier ended with a burning vehicle crashing into a patrol car on Sunday night.

Police chase a car missing it's back wheel in a slow speed pursuit in Napier.

Police received a report of a stolen vehicle from an address on Gloucester St, Taradale, at about 11pm on Sunday.

Police attempted to stop the vehicle near the National Aquarium on Marine Parade at about 11.15pm, by which point the car had been damaged.

A witness, who wished not to be named, said the vehicle had seemingly had his types spiked, as it was "driving on metal".

"I saw the car first go down Kennedy Rd heading south, before he did a full 180 at the roundabout and made his way back down Kennedy Rd heading north," he said.

"I thought at the slow, slow speed they're going, I'll have time to record this."

According to a police spokeswoman, the vehicle continued to flee police for some time before it caught alight and crashed into a patrol car at the intersection of Milton Rd and Tennyson St, Napier South, at about 11:50pm.

Nobody was injured.

A Napier City Council spokeswoman said the traffic lights are not working at the intersection as a result of the crash.

A 30-year-old man was arrested and charged with unlawfully taking a motor vehicle, resisting police, failing to stop when followed, driving while disqualified, burglary and reckless driving.