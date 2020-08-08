

On Saturday the Pakistan Association of New Zealand Hawke's Bay held an annual community gathering to celebrate Eid al Adha and Pakistan Independence Day. It was a day for the Pakistan community of Hawke's Bay to gather and give thanks. Eid al Adha is an Islamic holiday. The event was held at Napier Greenmeadows East Community Hall.

The event was a time for Hawke's Bay's Pakistan community to gather. Photo / Ian Cooper

Syed Khurram Iqbal (front) with the cake. Photo / Ian Cooper

Two-year-old Azlaan Eli with mother Amna Nouman at the event. Photo / Ian Cooper

On Sunday the 75th anniversary remembering the bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki was held by the Environment Justice and Peace network in association with World Beyond War Aotearoa NZ. The event was held in Clive Square and there was speakers, music and a tree planting.

Liz Remmerswaal from World Beyond War Aotearoa NZ addresses the group gathered at Clive Square. Photo / Ian Cooper