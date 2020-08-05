There was lots of pink, both in the decorations and in the atmosphere, when the Dannevirke Elske Centre hosted a Pink Ribbon Breast Cancer fundraiser on Tuesday July 28.

Rev Jo Crosse looks great in her bunny ears received in the draw.

Visitors began arriving early about 9.30am to the morning tea featuring cupcakes and lots of other goodies.

By the time morning tea was served the crowd numbered 45 including Mayor Tracey Collis and local councillors, Cancer Society supportive care co-ordinator Cherie Rissetto, Kim Spooner-Taylor from the Dannevirke Community Board and members of the Men's Cancer Support Group.

Cherie was very delighted to receive a basket of mastectomy pillows made by Elske Centre volunteer Felicity Garrett which help provide comfort for women losing a breast.

There was a real happy babble as the guests chatted and dined through the morning tea and there was lots of interest when Elske Centre programme manager Lynne Ellingham-Boyd called the numbers for a large number of spot prizes provided by the Breast Cancer Foundation.

The Elske Centre members had been working hard selling a raffle earlier in July which had raised $362 and this added to the $280 raised from $5 donations at the morning tea will all be sent to the Breast Cancer Foundation.

The Breast Cancer Foundation had belatedly launched its Pink Ribbon Breakfast campaign at the start of July and with a week to go 1486 hosts had raised $357,804. Hopefully the Dannevirke Elske Centre's contribution will grow the fund even more to support such a worthy cause.

The Elske Centre is open to anyone and operates Monday to Wednesday from 10am-3pm with fun activities changing every day. Contact on 06 374 7070 if you are interested.