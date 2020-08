Napier Boys' High School are the new holders of the Moascar Cup - the Ranfurly Shield of secondary school rugby - after a tense scrap against arch rivals Hastings Boys' High School.

Napier took out the local derby 15-10 after taking a 10-3 lead into half time during a scrappy but hard fought first half in cool conditions at Hastings' Boys.

(FULL GAME REPORT TO COME)