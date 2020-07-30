

Hastings District Council has done a u-turn and decided a controversial sign outside a Havelock North jewellery shop can stay.

The village's Unio Goldsmith & Gallery was told earlier this week it would have to remove a 15-year-old sign, which it deemed unsafe to pedestrians.

On Tuesday a council staff member told the store that they had received a complaint about the sign which has been attached to a pole outside since the shop since it opened.

They were told that it didn't fit council guidelines and if someone walked into the sign, they could injure themselves and that a moveable, flexible plastic sign which would sit on the footpath outside the store would need to replace the current one.

Owner Bruce Jackson challenged this saying his sign was no different to the pole it was attached to, the nearby rubbish bins or the council retaining walls near the sign.

Today, the happy owner told Hawke's Bay Today he spoke with Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst on Thursday and was visited by a council staff member, who said the sign can stay he said.

He was happy with the change in decision and said it was "just a matter of seeing common sense."

Since going public about the request to remove the sign, the jeweller said he had immense support online as well as people coming into the store to share their support.

There has even been people say they would stand outside in protest he said.

Council has been contacted for comment.