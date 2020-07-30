Our mildish winter so far means we've got plenty to look forward to in Hawke's Bay This weekend. Here are our favourite pics for a fun couple of days.

1 Golf Croquet Tournament

Saturday, handicap doubles, Sunday Open and handicap singles. Spectators welcome.

Heretaunga Croquet Club, 341 Napier Rd, Havelock North: Saturday & Sunday, Commences 9.30am

Information: www.eventfinda.co.nz/2020/golf-croquet-tournament/havelock-north

2 Moonlight Serenade

A concert by Octavius choir, to celebrate the 250th anniversary of Beethoven's birth. The programme includes some of Beethoven's best music for voice, the famous piano solo "Moonlight Sonata" and a selection of Octavius' favourite songs – from madrigals to modern jazz.

Waiapu Cathedral, Browning St, Napier: Sunday, 2.30pm

Information: https://www.facebook.com/octaviusnzchoir/

3 You Should Be Dancing - New Zealand Tour

"You Should Be Dancing" is a great big disco dancing celebration! A night of exceedingly danceable disco hits - classic tunes you would have to be a robot not to move to.

The Cabana, 11 Shakespeare Rd, Napier: Saturday, 8pm-11.55pm.

Information: www.eventfinda.co.nz/2020/you-should-be-dancing-new-zealand-tour/napier

4 Havelock North Plunket Toy Library

Climb it, drive it, ride it, build it, dress up in it! You name it, we've probably got one. The toy library is an affordable way to add variety and interest to your child's play.

Mackersey Family Pavilion, Havelock North Village Green, Cnr Napier Rd and Karanema Drive, Havelock North: Saturday, 9.30am-11am

Information: www.eventfinda.co.nz/2020/havelock-north-plunket-toy-library/havelock-north

5 Life Drawing Sessions

Improve your figure drawing skills through consistent practice. In these life drawing sessions students are free to follow the direction given which includes warm-up exercises and drawing tips, or to choose their own media and style of drawing.

Hastings City Art Gallery, 201 Eastbourne St East, Hastings: Saturday, 9.30am-noon.

Information: www.eventfinda.co.nz/2020/life-drawing-sessions/hastings

6 Wool Felting Workshop

Would you like to learn the beautiful art of Needle Felting? Come along and create your own winter figurines for the season table or puppet shows. This is a fun and rewarding class for beginners or advanced students.

Taruna College, 33 Te Mata Peak Rd, Havelock North: Saturday, 11am-3pm

Information: www.eventfinda.co.nz/2020/wool-felting-workshop/havelock-north

7 Hastings Music Society Concert

Local musicians, soloists and groups present a variety programme, incorporating youth and those reaching out to further experiences - from vocalists, youth orchestras, Symphonic Band, "Fours Company" and Deco Brass. Each programmed is different and what is on may be found on the website www.hastingsmusic society.co

St Matthew's Anglican Church, 200 King St South, Hastings: Sunday, 2pm-3.15pm

Information: www.eventfinda.co.nz/2020/hastings-music-society-concert/hawkes-bay-gisborne

8 Italian Film Festival NZ - 'The King's Musketeers'

The band of musketeers; D'Artagnan, Porthos, Aramis and Athos, portrayed in a purely self-ironic and disenchanted key, in a series of adventures in order to save King Louis XIV.

Globe Theatrette, 15 Hardinge Rd, Ahuriri, Napier: Sunday, 3pm-5pm

Information: www.eventfinda.co.nz/2020/italian-film-festival-nz-the-kings-musketeers/napier